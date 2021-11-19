Peterborough United player in the running for a Championship goal of the month prize

Posh players celebrate Jack Taylor's goal at Hull. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Taylor is one of three nominations for the October prize for his wonderful strike in a 2-1 win at Hull City.

His citation reads: ‘There is something gloriously graceful about a shot whipped over everyone that drops under the bar and into the top corner. Taylor even added the ingredient of pace to his effort at Hull.’

Taylor is up against Ilias Chair (QPR v Blackburn) and Lys Mousset (Sheffield United v Stoke City).

