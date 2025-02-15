Cian Hayes scored for Posh at Stevenage. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United grabbed a point that kept them clear of the relegation zone at Stevenage, but this was a big chance to claim that first away win in League One since August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were comfortably the better footballing team at Stevenage, but great possession in dangerous areas rarely led to any scoring opportunities before or after a thumped equaliser from substitute Cian Hayes midway through the second-half, and just six minutes after he’d entered the fray.

Given the tough schedule to come Posh might come to regret not taking full advantage of their midfield superiority, but there were at least encouraging signs of a revival. Posh defended well, led by the commanding Sam Hughes, while they delivered pretty passing patterns once they’d overcome sticky starts to each half. They also recovered from the blow of falling behind 10 minutes after the break to Dan Kemp’s splendid finish from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh were seeking a third win this season against these opponents. Boss Darren Ferguson rang the changes to his starting line-up again, and reverted to what used to be his preferred formation of 4-2-3-1. Forwards Malik Mothersille, Abraham Odoh and Chris Conn-Clarke were all recalled with Mo Susoho dropping to the substitutes bench. Gustav Lindgren missed out because of injury and Manny Fernandez because of suspension.

Stevenage made three changes to a side outclassed by relegation-threatened Crawley Town in midweek. Former Posh men Carl Piergianni and Lewis Freestone formed half of their back four.

The hosts started the game in the ascendancy without creating any chances, but Posh were better, controlling possession and putting together some neat passing patterns, but also without creating much.

After Brandon Hanlon saw a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside for the hosts, a Chris Conn Clarke cross threatened danger at the other end as did a Sam Hughes header back across goal, but no Posh man could get on the end of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie Collins struck a shot from distance which was saved comfortably and an aggressive run from Mothersille ended with a fine block from Stevenage defender Charlie Goode.

Goode lobbed some long throws into the visiting area, but the home side weren’t presented with any corners which was a factor in Posh getting halfway to their first away clean sheet of the season.

That momentous occasion was almost thwarted three minutes after the break when Hanlan broke clear, but Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer was out quickly to save. The Posh number was beaten a few minutes later with a shot placed into the corner, but the Posh response, as it was at Charlton, was impressive.

They poured men forward, probed and prodded, but too many through were overhit, misplaced, or both, until Odoh, Kyprianou and Mothersille teamed up to feed Hayes who found a yard of space to slam the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh kept pressing, but they couldn’t find the required accuracy to penetrate again, although they restricted the home side to a mere couple of half chances as well which was encouraging. It was frustrating they couldn’t get tangible benefits of a massive advantage in pace.

It might yet turn out to be a valuable point, but the real positives were the application and determination shown by a set of players who have, understandably, come under fire in recent weeks. This has to be the norm for the rest of the season, while also finding some attacking quality.

It’s what the Posh fans, who were outstanding again today, certainly deserve.

Posh: Jed Steer, Tayo Edun, Oscar Wallin, Sam Hughes, Carl Johnston, Archie Collins (sub Mo Susoho, 65 mins)., Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille, Chris Conn-Clarke (sub Hayes, 61 mins), Abraham Odoh, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland, James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Stevenage: Murphy Cooper, Lewis Freestone, Carl Piergianni, Charlie Goode, Kane Smith, Louis Thompson (sub Harvey White, 86 mins), Jordan Roberts (sub Elliot List, 70 mins), Eli King (sub Dan Phillips, 86 mins), Kyle Edwards (sub Nick Freeman, 70 mins), Dan Kemp, Brandon Hanlan (sub Jamie Reid, 86 mins).

Unused subs: Taye Ashby-Hammond, Dan Sweeney.

GOALS: Posh – Hayes (67 mins).

Stevenage – Kemp (55 mins)

CAUTIONS: Posh – Kyprianou (foul), Edun (foul).

Stevenage – Freestone (foul).

REFEREE: Ben Speedie.

ATTENDANCE: 4,476 (1,347 Posh).