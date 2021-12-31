Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s best pictures from 2021 feature some outstanding celebrations!

Naturally he delivered many celebratory ones from the League One One promotion part of the year, but he also managed to find a couple of happy pics from the Championship season!
1. WHERE'S THE CAMERA?
23/02/21 Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor find the camera during the 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle. Szmodics has just scored the second goal.
2. MO'S RARE GOAL
27/03/21 A jubilant Mo Eisa after netting in the 7-0 rout of Accrington Stanley. It was his first goal for Posh in a Football League match in 13 months.
3. JUMPING FOR JOY
02/04/21 Jonson Clarke-Harris jumps for joy after scoring a late winner at Fleetwood Town.
4. SAMMIE'S SALAH IMPRESSION
16/04/21 Sammie Szmodics channels his inner Mo Salah with his celebration during the home win over local rivals Northampton Town. Szmodics has just opened the scoring in a 3-1 win.