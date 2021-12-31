Posh have just scored the only goal of the game against Portsmouth in March.

Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent’s best pictures from 2021 feature some outstanding celebrations!

The PT asked Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent to nominate his favourite pictures from 2021.

Naturally he delivered many celebratory ones from the League One One promotion part of the year, but he also managed to find a couple of happy pics from the Championship season!

Joe’s superb book of photos from the 2020-21 season is available for purchase in the club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium. The price is a bargain £15.

1. WHERE'S THE CAMERA?

23/02/21 Sammie Szmodics and Jack Taylor find the camera during the 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle. Szmodics has just scored the second goal.

2. MO'S RARE GOAL

27/03/21 A jubilant Mo Eisa after netting in the 7-0 rout of Accrington Stanley. It was his first goal for Posh in a Football League match in 13 months.

3. JUMPING FOR JOY

02/04/21 Jonson Clarke-Harris jumps for joy after scoring a late winner at Fleetwood Town.

4. SAMMIE'S SALAH IMPRESSION

16/04/21 Sammie Szmodics channels his inner Mo Salah with his celebration during the home win over local rivals Northampton Town. Szmodics has just opened the scoring in a 3-1 win.

