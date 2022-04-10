Peterborough United perish at the hands of young Wolves in cup quarter-final

Jorge Grant in action for Posh Under 23s v Wolves. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Despite fielding several players with first-team experience including Mark Beevers, Reece Brown, Jorge Grant and Bali Mumba Posh were deservedly beaten by a goal from Chem Campbell midway through the second-half. Chambers ghosted clear after Roddy McGlinchey lost possession in midfield before finishing well past Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore.

Posh struggled to create any scoring chances despite the presence of Grant and lively forward Joe Taylor. Grant saw one 20-yard shot comfortably saved before making an acrobatic goalline clearance to stop Wolves taking the lead before the break.

Wolves always looked sharper in possession and looked as likely to claim the second goal of the match as Posh were to equalise.

Joe Taylor in action for Posh Under 23s against Wolves. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A late free kick did cause a late panic in the Wolves penalty area after Beevers had won the first header, but the ball was scrambled clear.

Reaching the cup quarter-final after qualifying from a strong group ahead of Everton, Burnley and Sheffield United was a fine effort by a Posh side playing at this level for the first time this season.

Posh: Blackmore, Mumba, Tonge, Brown, Beevers, Fernandez, McGlinchey, Chong, Grant, Joe Taylor, Overton. Subs O’Connell, Lakin, Barker, Hickinson, Gyamfi.