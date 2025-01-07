Archie Collins in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United ​are to offer contract extensions to Archie Collins and Malik Mothersille.

​Midfielder Collins’ existing deal is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season when the 25 year-old could leave on a free transfer.

Mothersille’s deal runs out at the end of the current campaign, but Posh have the option of extending it by a year which they will do for a 21 year-striker old they rate highly.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson recently said Collins was an automatic first-team selection as he delivered ‘at worst a 7/10 performance every game.’

Collins signed a three-year contract when moving to Posh from League One rivals Exeter City in June 2023. They beat off opposition from Rotherham United to get him on a three-year contract. Rotherham were a Championship club at the time.

Mothersille has been a lively presence at Posh since arriving in September, 2023. He has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

And the form and potential of Chris Conn-Clarke became a major factor in the willingness of Posh to sell Joel Randall in the January transfer window.

Randall lost his place to the summer signing from Altrincham over the festive season.

During his appearance on ‘Up The Poshcast’ this week Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony confirmed Ferguson gave the green light to sell Randall should acceptable offers be received.

Over Christmas Ferguson said: “Everyone can see Chris has something about him, and he’s not just a good player, he’s a great lad and a great character.

"I like the way he is always trying to be positive. Sometimes he will lose possession, but I would imagine our forwards would love playing with him because he plays the ball quickly which suits our players with pace.

"Chris has been very unlucky with injuries. He'd just forced himself into the team and was playing well when he damaged his shoulder and then he picked up a concussion and missed another game. Hopefully he can kick on now. I’m sure he will prove to be a very good signing.”

Conn-Clarke won the National League player of the season for 2023-24 before joining Posh for a reported £350k. He has started seven games and has yet to score.