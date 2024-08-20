Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United pair Ronnie Edwards and Ephron Mason-Clark have been named in the PFA League One ‘Team of the Year’ for the 2023-24 season.

Both players have since left Posh with Edwards moving to Premier League Southampton and Mason-Clark joining Championship side Coventry City.

There was surprisingly no place in a team selected by his fellow professionals for last season’s Posh skipper, and EFL League One ‘Player-of-the-Year,’ Harrison Burrows.

Burrows and Mason-Clark were also pipped to the PFA League One ‘Player-of-the-Year’ prize by Golden Boot winner Alfie May, then of Charlton and now of Birmingham City. The Posh players had been on a shortlist of six which also included Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack of Portsmouth and former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby).

Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo David Lowndes.

The ‘Team of the Year’ included four players from League One champions Portsmouth and two from Posh and Bolton, plus one apiece from Derby, Oxford and Charlton. Former Posh players Will Norris and Ricardo Santos were selected.

The awards were handed out at a ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday evening.

PFA Team of the Year: Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack, Colby Bishop (all Portsmouth), Ricardo Almeida Santos, Josh Sheehan (both Wanderers), Ronnie Edwards, Ephron Mason-Clark (both Posh), Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United), Alfie May (Charlton Athletic).