Peterborough United pair in Wednesday international action, Jeando Fuchs is chasing a World Cup Final place and Darragh MacAnthony believes there should have been another call-up from his club

Posh skipper Oliver Norburn draped in the Grenada flag. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norburn is part of Grenada’s squad taking on Gibraltar in an away friendly (5.30pm) while Edwards ia also expected to be involved for England Under 19s in a European Championship qualification game against Ireland at Walsall FC (7.30pm).

Grenada also play in Andorra on March 28.

England Under 19s also play Armenia at Rotherham United on March 26 and Portugal at Chesterfield on March 29 as they seek to qualify for the Euros in Slovakia in the summer. Edwards (18) has featured in 27 Championship matches for Posh this season.

Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United pressures Ilias Chair of Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norburn qualifies to play for Grenada through his grandfather and has previously appeared three times for the Spice Boys.

Fuchs is involved in the biggest games for a Posh player during the internation al break as he has been called up to the Cameroon squad to face Algeria in their World Cup play-off ties. The winner after two legs will qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year. The matches takes place on March 25 in Cameroon and on March 29 in Algeria.

There was pride in the call-ups for chairman Darragh MacAnthony, but also mild disappointment.

“I was surprised Ricky-Jade Jones wasn’t called up for an England squad, but I’m delighted for the others,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh.