Peterborough United pair in the running for major League One award

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:44 BST
Harrison Burrows with the EFL League One Player-of-the-Year prize. Photo Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock.
Harrison Burrows with the EFL League One Player-of-the-Year prize. Photo Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock.
Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark have been nominated for the PFA League One Player-of-the-Year prize because of their form for Peterborough United in the 2023-24 season.

Both have since left Posh for Championship clubs. Mason-Clark is now with Coventry City and Burrows is at Sheffield United.

Winger Mason-Clark 14 League One goals and contributing eight goal assists for Posh last season with captain Burrows delivered 15 assists and scored 12 goals in all competitions from left-back. Burrows has already won the EFL League One Player-of-the-Year prize.

The other nominations for an award that will be presented in Manchester on August 20 are Portsmouth pair Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack, Charlton’s Alfie May and Derby County’s former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing. May is now at Birmingham City.

