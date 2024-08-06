Peterborough United pair in the running for major League One award
Both have since left Posh for Championship clubs. Mason-Clark is now with Coventry City and Burrows is at Sheffield United.
Winger Mason-Clark 14 League One goals and contributing eight goal assists for Posh last season with captain Burrows delivered 15 assists and scored 12 goals in all competitions from left-back. Burrows has already won the EFL League One Player-of-the-Year prize.
The other nominations for an award that will be presented in Manchester on August 20 are Portsmouth pair Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack, Charlton’s Alfie May and Derby County’s former Posh winger Nat Mendez-Laing. May is now at Birmingham City.
