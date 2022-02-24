Peterborough United owners only interviewed one man for the manager’s job at London Road and they are excited Grant McCann agreed to return to the club
Grant McCann was the only person interviewed for the Peterborough United manager’s job following the shock resignation of Darren Ferguson last weekend.
Ferguson’s decision took the Posh owners by surprise, but after spending 24 hours unsuccessfully trying to persuade their man to stay, they went into a recruitment overdrive given the club’s perilous situation in the Championship.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony contacted McCann last Sunday (February, 20) to guage his level of interest. There was then an interview with the owners and director of football Barry Fry on Monday with terms and conditions agreed by both parties on Wednesday.
McCann was then confirmed as the 11th manager of MacAnthony’s 15-year reign at the club today after the chairman had consulted his partners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson.
“For us to do this as a collective was super important,” Thompson said. “You get the usual managers call you up and approach you, but we had a very good conversation about who he wanted to approach.
“On the field, it really has been more difficult than we thought, but we really firmly believe that we had a group of players, we had the academy players and we had a style, but that we’ve lost our way a bit. That’s why we approached Grant.
“It was a pretty quick conversation. We looked at playing style, length of contract, who was the most likely person to work with the players we have and who can get them to a place where they can do way better than they have this year. We needed somebody to bring out the best in everyone.
“We are really excited with the foundations we have here and are super excited that Grant is now here to continue all of that work.
“We look towards working with him for a number of years. It is long term, not interim and we’ve got a real exciting plan for where we want to go.”
Dr Neale added: “Grant’s was the only interview we held. He has had a lot of success, at Doncaster and Hull and he beat us consistently with both clubs!
“He’s even got two sons in our academy. His first job here many years ago was with the under 15s. It is key for us to have a link to our youth academy and a pathway to the first team. Our goal is to have three players a year coming through into the first team.”
MacAnthony didn’t attend today’s press conference, but he was an interested observer from his Florida home.