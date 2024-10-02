Peterborough United owner names the two former striking heroes that new man Gustav Lindgren is a 'hybrid' of
Gustav Lindgren will officially join the club when the window reopens from Swedish second division side Degerfors IF.
The 23-year-old is seeing out the season with the same club that Oscar Wallin left in the summer. They lead the division by six points with five games to play.
Lindgren scored twice at the weekend to take his tally to the season to 11, just two behind in the league’s Golden Boot race.
The Swedish season ends on November 9. Lindgren will then enjoy a break before getting started in English football.
Speaking about his new acquisition on his Hard Truth podcast, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “He’s coming over in two week’s time to meet his teammates.
"He’ll be hot to trot when he comes into our squad.
"He’s a hybrid of a ten and a nine but he’ll play off the shoulder. He’s rapid, he’ll run in behind and he’s technically very good.
"He’s got a bit of Paul Taylor in him and a bit of Craig Mackail-Smith.
"He’s got more skill than Craig in short distances and then he’s got a rapid ability over ten yards and he’s a good finisher. He’s a prospect.”