Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony tells fans to 'calm down' and let the process of brand evolution run its course

​Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has told fans they need to ‘calm down’ over plans to change the club crest.

The club remains committed to continuing the path of designing a new crest and subsequent identities, as part of a ‘brand evolution’ but MacAnthony has moved to reassure fans that change is far from a done deal.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony has confirmed that he has given his staff the green light to full explore the project but has said he will have the ultimate say on the change and he would block it if he felt it was not right for the club and fans do not want it.

He also revealed that the process has cost the club less than £3,000 so far.

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: David Lowndes.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast, the Posh owner said: “You have to be open to any idea brought to you for the betterment of the club. The team have felt quite strongly that this is something we needed to investigate.

“We will look at anything that will inches, make us better on all fronts.

“If this doesn’t do that and if this is something our fanbase does not want, then it is 100% not happening.

“I will have the ultimate veto. I can assure you 100% that

“I have told Dawn that at the end of it all, I will look at it all, digest it all and make the ultimate decision.

“Everyone needs to calm down and let the process play out.

“I think our staff were always going to get hammered regardless, just for expressing their opinions. I understand some of the fan reactions, traditionalists and those who don’t want crest change.

“People talk about the timing, it was first mentioned in October, no one could foresee that by January we wouldn’t have won a game since the old king died and we had all these issues with the team. The timing sucks but we can’t change that.

“Chris (Payne) had travel plans to come over from the States, you can’t suddenly say to him, well you can’t come over because we haven’t won two games.

“We can’t just be a club that runs things in a reactionary way based on results anyway. The club is a lot more about winning and losing games, you can’t operate like that.

“Whilst fans are saying we’re getting treated like customers, you’re fans- you’re family we love you- so of course there is an element that you are customers.

“We want to do what’s best for you and what’s best for the club, but at the same time, we don’t want to alienate you and put everyone’s back up. Let’s just calm down and let it play out, nothing will happen without my final say so.

“If I don’t like what I see it’s just going to be a hard no.”