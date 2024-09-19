Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Lincoln last weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

​Posh boss Darren Ferguson has ordered his players to take the handbrake off when they host Bristol Rovers in a League One fixture on Saturday.

​Ferguson wants his players to ditch the safety-first passing and play with attacking freedom in a bid to win at home for the first time this season.

Posh have dominated possession in all matches at the Weston Homes Stadium this term, but they have been creating relatively few scoring chances which has been frustrating for a team that topped the League One scoring charts last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have seemed edgy in home matches,” Ferguson admitted. “And I don’t know why that is as the fans have been right behind us during games.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh v Lincoln. Photo David Lowndes.

"But we’ve had the handbrake on and now it’s time to release it and play with freedom going forward which is something we’ve been very good at in recent seasons.

“We’ve been far too safe with our passing. We need to take more risks. We need to play at a quicker tempo as that is what will suit our players.

"We are dominating the ball every time we play which is what we want, but it’s no use if there is no end product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have struggled to break teams down, but the staff and the players have put a lot of work into correcting that this week.

"We have played with a lot of freedom in our away games so there’s no reason not to do the same at home.

“But there’s certainly no panic because we are still in the very early part of the season. We were inconsistent for the first six matches last season and we went on to do okay.”

Ferguson could make changes to his starting line-up as summer forward signings Cian Hayes and Chris Conn-Clarke are pushing hard for a place in the team.

Posh have won three of their four competitive away games this season including both League One games. They visit Leyton Orient for a re-scheduled fixture on Tuesday (September 24).