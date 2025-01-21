Peterborough United open to loan moves for George Nevett and Donay O'Brien-Brady

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Jan 2025, 00:11 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 01:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
​Darren Ferguson has raised the possibility that both George Nevett (18) and Donay O’Brien-Brady (21) could leave Peterborough United on loan this January.

Both have been in and around the first team group this season but are set to be pushed down the order by recent arrivals.

Posh now have Sam Hughes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin and Jadel Katongo, who are all arguably above his Nevett in the pecking order at the back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While O’Brien-Brady must compete with Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland and the returning Mahamadou Susoho in central midfield.

George Nevett and Donay O'Brien-Brady in action against Everton. Photos: Getty Images.George Nevett and Donay O'Brien-Brady in action against Everton. Photos: Getty Images.
George Nevett and Donay O'Brien-Brady in action against Everton. Photos: Getty Images.

Both could be sent in search of regular game time in this window.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said, when asked: “The question will only be answered towards the end of the window. These are players that want to play all of the time, which is a good thing but we’ve got to get our squad balance right.

“Do we keep them and have them train with us, know what they’re doing them and have them available for the first team and the 21s or do we let them go out and play?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That decision will be made towards the end of the window and will be made after conversations with the players about do they want to go out on loan or stay with us?

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up, you’d expect that I will have to rotate in some way for all of these games.”

Nevett has appeared in ten League One matches, five from the start, while O’Brien-Brady has 14 appearances, with eight starts.

O’Brien-Brady hasn’t started a league game since October 19 away at Wycombe.

Related topics:Darren Ferguson
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice