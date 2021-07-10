Peterborough United open their summer programme with a gr-eight result

Harrison Burrows scores for Posh against Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not even some lusty tackling from the home side could knock Posh off their stride as they netted four times in each half.

It took new signing Jorge Grant just six minutes to open his account in a Posh shirt as he was on hand to slot home after the Bedford Town goalkeeper pushed a Ricky-Jade Jones shot onto a post.

Grant went on to score twice as did Harrison Burrows and Mo Eisa with Nathan Thompson and Jones also on the scoresheet. Burrows delivered the pick of the goals late on by showing fast feet before producing a classy finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jorge Grant scores from the penalty spot for Posh at Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Defender Thompson made it 2-0 in the 12th minute finishing off fine work from Dan Butler and Sammie Szmodics with a neat close-range header and it was 3-0 within three minutes when new signing Emmanuel Fernandez’s long ball out of defence somehow found Jones who finished expertly.

The pace of Jones troubled the Bedford defence throughout and he created the fourth goal in the 26th minute when a surging run was ended illegally in the penalty area. Grant, who might have to fight off Jonson Clarke-Harris to take Championship penalties, converted the spot-kick.

And the second-half Posh side kept the pressure and the pace up, although it took them until the 70th minute to make a breakthrough.

Siriki Dembele provided the skill and Mo Eisa the finish. Burrows set up Eisa for a tap-in and then claimed the final two goals himself, the second after fine work from Ethan Hamilton.

Nathan Thompson scores for Posh against Bedford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh should have had more goals. Eisa rattled the crossbar from the penalty spot, while a Ryan Broom drive in the first-half was cleared off the line. Szmodics was twice denied by fine saves with the home ‘keeper also thwarting Idris Kanu.

Bedford sent on Posh legend Craig Mackail-Smith at half-time, but rarely looked like scoring.

Posh first-half: Pym, Thompson, Knight, Fernandez, Butler, Kanu, Grant, Edwards, Broom, Szmodics, Jones.

Posh second-half: Cornell, Kent, Beevers, O’Connell, Ward, Barker, Hamilton, Powell, Burrows, Dembele, Eisa.