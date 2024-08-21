Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United ​are on the verge of selling a teenage winger to the Premier League.

The unnamed 15 year-old has been a target of numerous clubs and Posh are powerless to hang on to him now the player and his representatives are set on a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Players can’t be tied down on professional contracts until they are 17 leaving Posh vulnerable to higher level clubs.

Posh lost powerful centre-back Benji Arthur to Brentford last summer, although that deal could still eventually be worth millions to the selling club.

"We are in the process of selling another young player to the Premier League,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I’ve been looking at the deal this week.

"We will get a decent cash sum and hopefully £300k for every 10 Premier League games he plays.

"I’ve also just found out we let a 10 year-old go to Leicester City years ago and he’s now played a handful of times in their first team so we could get another payment from there soon.

"We also have a goalkeeper we sold to Aston Villa aged 11 and he has sat on their first-team bench so that could be good for us.”

Sam Proctor is the Villa goalkeeper who left the Posh Academy