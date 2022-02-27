Peterborough United old boys: Highly-regarded former Posh coach sacked, Tomlin makes a debut in League Two, Mo keeps MK on track for promotion and League One promotion hero still scoring freely

John Morling (left) in his Posh days

The Daily Mail reported that Morling was dismissed from his Head of Academy role at the Premier League club following a breach of Covid regulations.

Morling was expected to leave the Seagulls after nine years at the club and join Newcastle United before his dismissal.

On the pitch former Posh superstar Lee Tomlin made his debut as a 75th-minute substitute for League Two side Walsall in a 3-1 home win over Hartlepool. Tomlin, who had been training with National League Wrexham, has signed a short-term contract until the end of the season with the Saddlers. Omar Bogle scored his fourth goal in a month for Hartlepool.

Lee Tomlin in action for Posh.

Liam Shepherd was on target for Salford City in a key 2-1 win at Swindon. Joe Tomlinson’s corner led to Swindon’s goal.

Harry Beautyman’s own goal was just a consolation for relegation-bound Scunthorpe who were beaten 4-1 at Sutton, but Jevani Brown’s superb finish gave Exeter a crucial 1-1 draw in a big promotion battle at Bristol Rovers.

In League One Mo Eisa claimed his ninth goal of the season as third-placed MK Dons beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 at stadium:mk and Tommy Rowe, who netted in Posh’s famous 2011 League One play-off final win against Hudersfield at Old Trafoord, scored twice for Doncaster who came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Wimbledon in a big relegation battle.

Siriki Dembele played 90 minutes as Bournemouth came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 in a Championship match helped by some dreadful decision-making by referee Tim Robinson.