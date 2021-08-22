Peterborough United old boys: ‘Godden goal lifts Coventry, Posh scourge missed key penalty, Stevens can’t stop scoring, many goal assists, but a red card for Junior on his competitive debut’

Matt Godden scored a winning goal for Coventry against Reading. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

He came off the substitutes’ bench to claim a 98th-minute winner as Coventry City came from behind to beat Reading 2-1 at the Ricoh Arena to move into fourth place in the Championship.

There was some cheer for Posh fans yesterday as Kieran Sadlier, a regular scourge of te his old club in his Doncaster Rovers days, saw a penalty saved in a big League One derby between Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sadlier is a bit part performer for the Millers these days and missed his spot-kick at 0-0. Wednesday went on to win 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

Junior Morias (right) with Jack Marriott during their time together at Posh.

Former Posh promotion hero Tommy Rowe saw a goal disallowed, but Doncaster Rovers still piecked up their first point of the season against Pompey who dropped points for the first time. It finished 0-0.

Danny Lloyd won the late penalty which saw Gillingham beat Morecamabe 2-1 at Priestfield. Gills boss Steve Evans was serving a one-match band for touchline transgressions.

In League Two Mathew Stevens made if five goals in four games this season with a neat finish for table-topping Forest Green in a 6-3 win over Crawley.

Bradford City are second as Callum Cooke contributed an assist in a 3-2 win at Mansfield, while Louis Reed had a hand in Swindon Town’s winner at struggling Salford.

Kieran Sadlier (right) with George Boyd during a Posh v Doncaster match.

Jevani Brown was credited with an assist as Exeter thumped Bristol Rovers 4-1.

In te National League Junior Morias was sent off for an alleged stamp as his King’s Lynn side lost 1-0 at home to Southend and Kane Ferdinand bagged a 90th minute winner for Maidenhead at Halifax.