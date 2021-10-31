Peterborough United old boys: 50-up for Mo, Godden does Posh a favour, but Bursik doesn’t, five goals for a full-back, a great goal from a youngster, boy from Bretton sacked

Mo Eisa (white shirt) scored the 50th goal of his career in a win for MK Dons at Crewe. Photo: Getty Images.

Eisa opened the scoring in the League One fixture at Gresty Road and then won a penalty early in the second-half. He took a weak spotkick which was saved, but MK won 4-1 to move up to seventh.

Another ex-Posh forward Kyle Vassell was on target for Cheltenham in a 2-2 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday, while Danny Andrew, a full-back, scored his fifth goal of the season in Fleetwood’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe. Wycombe carelessly threw away a 3-1 half-time lead.

Conor Washington netted from the penalty spot as a resurgent Charlton side won 5-1 at home to struggling Doncaster.

In the Championship Matt Godden did his old side a huge favour by scoring the only goal for Coventry in a Championship match at Hull to increase the pressure on beleagured Tigers boss Grant McCann.

But ex-Posh loan goalkeeper Josef Bursik was not so good. His error gave struggling Cardiff their first goal in a comeback from 3-0 down to 3-3.

In League Two, former Posh midfielder Tom Conlon is leading from the front at Port Vale. The free-kick specialist and Vale skipper scored direct from a set-piece in a 4-1 League Two win at Crawley. Vale are second.

Liam Shephard assisted on Salford’s goal in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Exeter and Carl Piergianni claimed a consolation goal for Oldham who were beaten 3-1 at home by Swindon.

In the National League ambitious Stockport County sacked manager Simon Rusk, a former Bretton resident who was a Posh youth team player, after a 2-1 midweek defeat at home to Barnet.