Peterborough United now selling tickets for West Bromwich Albion trip and don’t forget big price reductions for FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers especially if you buy in advance
Tickets for Peterborough United’s Championship trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, January 22 are now on sale.
Prices are: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, U23s: £15, U18s: £10, U11s: £5, Disabled Adult: £15
Posh fans will be accommodated in covered seating behind the goal.
Tickets can be purchases from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.
Tickets are also on sale for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Bristol Rovers (January 8).
Admission prices have been reduced for this game with further discounts for tickets purchased in advance.
Prices are
Season Ticket Holders (In Advance): Adults: £13, Seniors/U22s: £8, U18s: £3,
Non season ticket holders (In Advance): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5
Match Day : Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5.