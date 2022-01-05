Peterborough United now selling tickets for West Bromwich Albion trip and don’t forget big price reductions for FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers especially if you buy in advance

Tickets for Peterborough United’s Championship trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, January 22 are now on sale.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:28 am
West Bromwich Albion FC.

Prices are: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £18, U23s: £15, U18s: £10, U11s: £5, Disabled Adult: £15

Posh fans will be accommodated in covered seating behind the goal.

Tickets can be purchases from www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tickets are also on sale for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Bristol Rovers (January 8).

Admission prices have been reduced for this game with further discounts for tickets purchased in advance.

Prices are

Season Ticket Holders (In Advance): Adults: £13, Seniors/U22s: £8, U18s: £3,

Non season ticket holders (In Advance): Adults: £15, Seniors/U22s: £10, U18s: £5

Match Day : Adults: £20, Seniors/U22s: £15, U18s: £5.

Bristol Rovers