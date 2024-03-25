Peterborough United now selling tickets for League One game at promotion rivals
Tickets are on sale for Peterborough United’s League One fixture at promotion rivals Oxford United on Saturday, April 13.
Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand Seating to the side. There are price increases for tickets not bought in advance.
PRICES (In advance): Adults: £26, Seniors 65+: £18, Under 25s: £16, Under 18s: £14, Under 13s: £11, Under 7s: £7
(On the day): Adults: £29, Seniors 65+: £21, Under 25s: £18, Under 18s: £16, Under 13s: £13, Under 7s: £9