Peterborough United not expected to sign new strikers in the summer

Recent Posh League One Golden Boot winners Jack Marriott (left) and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Fry was responding to reports linking Posh with Morecambe hotshot Cole Stockton who has bagged 25 goals this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Fry said: “I did watch Morecambe a few times last season and we liked the winger (Carlos Mendez-Gomes) who went to Luton and a centre-back (Sam Lavelle) who went to Charlton, but there was never any interest in Cole Stockton and that hasn’t changed now.

“I haven’t had any conversations yet with the manager or the chairman. We will have a recruitment meeting when the chairman is back in the UK this weekend.

“But I will be surprised if we sign any forwards. The manager likes what he has already and I don’t blame him as we have two League One Golden Boot winners plus some younger players who have done well this season.”

