Peterborough United next manager odds: See who the bookies believe will succeed Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson called time on his third spell in charge of the club on Sunday (February 20), following a string of poor results that culminated in the loss to Derby at the weekend.

The club are now desperately searching for a new manager to try and save the season. Posh are currently five points adrift of safety with 15 games to go, although they do have a game in hand over Derby and Reading above them.

Currently, the bookmakers have a former boss as the favourite, with a second ex-boss not far behind.

Below are the current new manager odds from BetVictor.

