Peterborough United newcomers could make surprise debuts against Bradford City

Matt Garbett (left) and Tom Lees during their appearance for Posh Under 21s. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

There’s a chance Peterborough United could hand first-team debuts to Tom Lees and Matt Garbett in Saturday’s League One clash with in-form Bradford City at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was impressed with both players when they made their first appearances in club colours in Wednesday’s 2-2 Professional Development Under 21 League draw with QPR.

Both players have been out of action for several months and both only played 45 minutes of the QPR game, but Lees strolled through the contest and Garbett scored.

Posh played well for much of Tuesday’s 1-0 League One defeat at home to Barnsley, but they still came up short to fall to the bottom of the table. Lees’ chances of playing have been strengthened by the absence once more of Oscar Wallin, for as yet unspecified reasons. Ferguson did not want to discuss the Swede’s situation after saying after the Barnsley game he was back home dealing with a personal issue.

"I have decisions to make,” Ferguson admitted. “As a centre-back Tom doesn’t have to run around so much and he reads the game so well he breezed through the match.

"Matt took longer to get going, but for the final 30 minutes of his appearance he was very good. He’s a strong, athletic player who will be a good signing for us.

“We’ve signed some good characters as well as good players. We’ve been unlucky with some injuries, but you make your own luck and you just have to get on with things.

"The players did well with the gameplan against Barnsley. We had good opportunities from good positions, but the first goal is always important, especially for us at the moment, and we didn’t get it.

"But we can’t keep saying we are getting there and be satisfied. We have to get results as that’s the nature of our business. We will be consistent with our messaging and hope it’s backed up by some quality. We will keep persevering and we will try and instil belief and keep the players positive. If we can do that I am convinced things will turn.

“We are playing a force to be reckoned with tomorrow though. Bradford got up with the last kick of a game last season and they have become used to winning. They are a fantastic club, a massive club and one with great support. They will have a big following with them tomorrow and it will be a superb atmosphere, but it’s a game my players should want to play in.

"Our own fans were very good on Tuesday. They saw a team having a go which always helps. We will need them again tomorrow.

"Bradford play in a particular way which won’t change and they are hard to play against. We need to stop them doing what they are good at, but we have been concentrating mainly on how we can hurt them.”