Peterborough United new crest design: See the previous work of designer Chris Payne

Posh have appointed football designer Chris Payne to work on their ‘brand evolution.’

Those who attend Friday night’s fans forum, will get to meet Chris and hear more about his design process which he is set to begin shortly.

Once complete, Chris will present at least six designs to the club. which will devise a way of whittling them down, with the help of fans.

Chris is a passionate football fan and professional designer of the past 12 years. On his website(www.footballbranddesigner.com), Chris lists 24 examples of his previous design work, many with non league clubs and clubs in the United States of America.

On his website, Chris said: “"I always embrace the history, traditions and culture of a club and let the past inform the future.

“A significant part of the design process is collaborating with the football clubs owners and key stakeholders in the community.

"I research the club's history both on and off the pitch; I look into the club's visual history, finding out where the club came from, what the clubs values are, and what past visuals have played their part in the evolution of the club.

“In collaboration with key stakeholders, we discuss what makes the club special and unique and embrace the emotional bond that the supporters and the community have with the club.

"I use history to inform the future visual identity.”

Below are a deeper look at some of Chris’s work.

