The need to win a game, any game, must be in the mind of manager Grant McCann, but he’s also consistently stated the League One campaign is all that matters this season.

Time constraints meant that Posh didn’t hold their usual pre-match press conference, but McCann did say: “This game is another opportunity to get minutes for players including Dan Butler, who will feature tonight, after playing nearly an hour for the under 21s at Sheffield United last week.

"We have two home games this week with the league game against Port Vale on Saturday and we obviously want to get wins under our belt.”

If the game is level after 90 minutes tonight, a penalty shootout will take place to determine who picks up a second point. Spurs lost their first group match at Wycombe on penalties after a 0-0 draw, while Posh were beaten 2-1 at home by Stevenage.

The PT would keep the bigger players back for the Vale game and we would select the following team in a 4-3-3 formation.

Ronnie Edwards and Joe Taylor are unavailable after being called up for international duty with England and Wales respectively.

WILL BLACKMORE The teenage goalkeeper needs some minutes just in case, God forbid, anything untoward happens to Lucas Bergstrom.

BEN MENSAH Posh think highly of this young, yet injury-prone, right-back. He's fit right now so time for the 19 year-old to show whet he can do against similarly-aged players.

FRANKIE KENT The centre-back was left out on Saturday so he should start tonight. He could do with a confidence-boosting display.

DAN BUTLER Posh need a natural left-sided defender so Butler's return to fitness is a priority. He can play as a left-sided centre-back in this game rather than try and bomb up and down the flank.