Darren Ferguson believes that he has at his disposal the three best midfielders in League One.

Fresh from the international break, Posh boss Darren Ferguson is looking for his team to hit the ground running after an indifferent start.

Posh have picked up two wins and two defeats from their opening four league fixtures, including a pair of home defeats against Huddersfield and Wrexham.

Although Posh have early chances in both of those matches, they failed to find the back of the net are yet to score at home as well as yet to score the opening goal in a league match so far this campaign.

Archie Collins applauds the Posh fans. Photo: Joe Dent.

Over the recent break, Ferguson has been focusing on small tweaks to help Posh ignite their home form in back to back home matches against Lincoln on Saturday and Bristol Rovers next weekend.

The Posh boss is confident his side can get things right though, especially once he Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou and Joel Randall- a trio he has described as the best in the league- get up and running.

Kyprianou has had an injury hit start to the campaign, missing the opening two matches while Joel Randall has had to refocus after a summer of intense transfer speculation.

Ferguson said: “We’ve played four league games and three teams have played the same way, with a 3-5-2 and that’s how Lincoln and Bristol Rovers play.

“There can be no excuses, it’s a system we came up against a lot last season and did very well against. We’ve looking at areas on the pitch we can hurt opposition more, especially if it’s a low block, hopefully we can take that into Saturday.

“We have to respect the opposition of course, they’ve started the season very well and had a good year last year. There’s no real difference in what they’re doing. The focus will be on us though.

“They’ve got a clear way of playing and they’re well organised.”

“It’s been fine margins so far. In both home games we lost, we had two very good chances at 0-0 in both games. The emphasis has been on finding a way of converting them and the game does change, as we’ve seen in the away games.

“We’ve equalised very quickly after going behind away and then even if it’s a draw, the home team has to push forward and that leaves gaps for us.

"You also have to recognise the two teams we’ve played at home, Huddersfield will be right up there- they’re a strong team out of the Championship and Wrexham were always going to be tough in the first month given the momentum they’ve got from the last couple of seasons.

“In many ways, we’re not a million miles away, it’s just the finer details we need to get right.

“In Hector, Archie and Joel, we’ve got the three best midfielders in the league, that’s why there was so much interest in Hector and Joel over the summer. Now that the window is shut, things ease off and once we get those three up and running- which they know themselves they need to do- then we will see the team in a better light.”

Midfielder Ryan De Havilland will return to training on Monday following surgery.