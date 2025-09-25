Peterborough United need to show grit as well as quality to get the better of League One high fliers

JJ Morgan in action for Posh at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson accepts his side must show quality and grit to get the better of high-flying Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Posh relied on determination and resolute defending to get the better of Plymouth Argyle at Home Park last weekend. Ferguson’s side had been much better on the ball in their only other League One win this season at home to Wycombe Wanderers the previous weekend. Now both key elements must come together in the game against the 3rd-placed Imps.

Lincoln have lost just once in League One this season – in their second game of the season at AFC Wimbledon – and on Tuesday night pushed Chelsea hard in a Carabao Cup tie at Sincil Bank before losing 2-1.

They have one of the lowest possession percentages in the division and one of the lowest shots on goal numbers, but those stats show how resolute they are defensively and how efficient they are in front of goal.

Jacob Mendy in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Ferguson said: “Lincoln will be a tough nut to crack. They have a real identity and it’s clear they have worked hard on a way of playing that has seen them enjoy an excellent start to the season. They have some really good players as well.

"They are happy to let the opposition have the ball and they are very good in transition and from set-pieces, but we will set out to play our own game. We will obviously go into the game with more confidence and belief after two wins in a row, but we will have to play with real quality and determination to get the better of a very strong side.

"We need to get control of the game, while also respecting the opposition.”

Posh have winger Abraham Odoh available again after a two-game injury absence and Klaidi Lolos and Kyrell Lisbie have recovered from the bug that kept them out of the under 21 win over Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

But wide man Declan Frith has suffered a setback and might not now return for another month because of a bruised knee.

Ferguson expects wing-back Jacob Mendy and striker JJ Morgan to last longer than 60 minutes against Lincoln. They’ve been taken off repeatedly after an hour in recent matches.

"It’s good to have Abraham back,” Ferguson added. “We need as many options as possible. It’s also fair to expect more minutes from Jacob and JJ, but the subs have been vital to the two wins we have managed. It has been a real squad effort.

"Unfortunately Declan went for a scan which showed his problem hasn’t cleared up as quickly as we had expected. He will have another scan in 10 days, but it might now be another month before he plays.”