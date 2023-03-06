On-loan Posh defender Nathanael Ogbeta is a former Shrewsbury player. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Since smashing five goals past second-placed Plymouth Argyle 10 days ago Posh have drawn successive blanks in front of goal, most disappointingly against mid-table Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium.

And tomorrow Posh take on one of the division's in-form teams as Shrewsbury Town come to London Road boasting just one defeat in their last 10 League One games and fresh from coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Derby County on Saturday, while Ferguson’s men were losing 1-0 at leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrewsbury are a point and a place ahead of Posh. Posh are ninth, nine points off the play-off places. They could jump up two places with a win tonight, but only if Wycombe lose at home to Fleetwood.

Sixth-placed Barnsley are at home to in-form Portsmouth who have joined Posh on 51 points.

"Shrewsbury are enjoying a fantastic season,” Ferguson admitted. “And they enjoyed a fantastic second-half at Derby when they could easily have gone on to win the game.

"They are very good at what they do. They are well organised with good experience right through their team. They are very difficult to play against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to match their physicality and then try to hurt them in ways we think we can.

"They are all important games now. We have to start winning again and then keep on winning.

"We played well at Sheffield Wednesday in the first-half, but we didn’t create enough scoring chances. I don’t agree we didn’t lay a glove on them because we worked our way into great positions.

"The second-half was more disappointing. We expected them to press aggressively and they did, but we should have been good enough to play round and through the press. I felt at half-time we had a great chance to win the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have good players here. They have shown attacking strength at times like against Plymouth, Portsmouth and Morecambe recently, but we now have to find that form for every game.

"It could be a similar game to Saturday as we are again facing a well organised team with good size, but these are things you have to cope with in every game.”

Posh will again be without centre-back Josh Knight who serves the second game of his three-match suspension, but full-back Dan Butler has recovered from illness and should be involved.

Ollie Norburn came through his first start in 11 months at Hillsborough with no ill effects and will start if required against the club that sold him to Posh in August, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On-loan left-back Nathanael Ogbeta is also a former Shrewsbury player. He made his Football League debut for the Shrews in a 2-0 League One win over Posh in January 2021.