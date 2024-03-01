Hector Kyprianou should be back in the starting line-up for Posh v Exeter on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh did boast one of the best home records in the division until losing back-to-back matches to Wigan Athletic and Blackpool in February.

They have now picked up the 10th highest tally of home points in League One, although they have played fewer games than any other team in the division. Posh have eight of their last 13 League One games to play at the Weston Homes Stadium, but there is little prospect of an improved playing surface as there is plenty of rain forecast in the next couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh are expecting to play six games in March and five will be at home. Ferguson’s side are seven points off the automatic places having played fewer games than second-placed Derby and third-placed Bolton who both lost in midweek.

"We have to get back to what it was at home,” Ferguson said. “We had a very good home record until we lost a couple of games in a row and with so many games to come to home we need start winning again.

"We’ve had a good week though. Without a Tuesday game we got a break into some players and it’s the last one we will get this season apart from the next international break.

"Otherwise It will be a full slog until the end of the season, but the players will be prepared for it. I always prepare my teams to be be in the mix at the start of March and the idea then is make sure we have momentum going into April. April has gone from a comfortable-looking month to a very busy one with all the extra fixtures we now have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in the mix, but we can’t rely on others to slip up so we have to go out and try and win every game we have left to see where it takes us.”

Posh host Exeter City on Saturday (3pm) before a much-improved Northampton Town come to London Road on Tuesday (March 5). Posh also have home games in March against Stevenage, Portsmouth and Carlisle United.

Posh are seeking revenge tomorrow after losing at Exeter last month.

"I watched that game back this week,” Ferguson said. “We shouldn’t have lost, but Exeter are a very good footballing side who are flexible with formations even during a game, but we have to concentrate on our own performance. I don’t care how we win as long as we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have three games coming up over two weekends and a lot can change if we can pick up three wins. We will be positive in all games, but all our concentration is now on Saturday.”

Hector Kyprianou is expected to replace injury victim Jeando Fuchs tomorrow. Exeter will be without top scorer Reece Cole, who had a hand in both Exeter goals at St James Park last month, because of suspension.