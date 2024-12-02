Peterborough United need to make their move now or forget about promotion from League One
The December programme for Posh opens on Wednesday when rock-bottom Burton Albion visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a League One game. Posh, who are 13th, six points off a play-off place, then tackle local rivals Northampton Town (away, Dec 9), lowly Crawley Town (Dev 14), high fliers Stockport County (away, Dec 20), a fading Mansfield Town team (home, Boxing Day) and regular League One promotion candidates Barnsley (home, Dec 29).
Holders Posh also host Cobblers in a Vertu Trophy tie on December 17. They complete their festive programme with a re-match with Burton at the Pirelli Stadium on New Year’s Day.
"December will be a crucial month,” Ferguson stated. “We have six League One games, four of them at home, and because of where we are currently sitting in the table, we have to string a consistent set of positive results together. By the end of this month we will only have 10 home games left so we need to be in a much better position than we are at the moment. We’ve certainly lost too many games already so it’s vital we now kick on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.