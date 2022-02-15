Peterborough United need a team of Nathan Thompsons, one Posh player could be back for Reading game and the latest on Joel Randall

Nathan Thompson (blue) in action for Posh against Preston, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Right-back Thompson was a standout performer in Saturday’s unfortunate 1-0 defeat at home to Preston North End on Saturday. He is a shoo-in selection for tomorrow’s big relegation battle against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium (February 16, 7.45pm).

Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards could return to the matchday squad after missing the Reading game with a hamstring injury, but veteran centre-back Mark Beevers and midfielders Jack Taylor and Harrison Burrows remain on the sidelines.

On-loan left-back Hayden Coulson who was substituted after an hour against Preston is available tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards (right).

“Nathan was a doubt going into the Preston game, “ Ferguson revealed. “I had a chat with him on the Friday and told him to make his own decision as he knows his own body. He did some running, felt fine and said he wanted to give it a go.

“And he was outstanding. He was aggressive. He showed great commitment and he combined well with Joe Ward as he usually does. It was a top drawer performance and a great example of what we need for the rest of the season. It’s been a difficult season for all of us, but that’s the sort of desire we need to show now.

“We could have a player back tomorrow in Ronnie Edwards. He has more of a chance than he did on Saturday, but it will be a late call on him.”

Million pound summer signing Joel Randall played 90 minutes for Posh Under 23s on Sunday evening, but is not expected to be involved tomorrow. Randall has had issues with muscle injuries and Covid since moving to Posh from Exeter.