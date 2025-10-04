Peterborough United must stop the excuses and start picking up wins insists Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has told his players that they can no longer look for excuses and have no choice but to start picking up victories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 11 league matches, Posh have won just twice- losing eight- and sit bottom of the table. Their latest defeat came away to Bolton at the Toughsheet Stadium, a 2-1 reverse.

Posh were 2-0 down to a Mason Burstow brace within 20 minutes before Peter Kioso pulled a goal back five minutes before the break. Posh were unable to really threaten an equaliser in the second half though.

Ferguson’s side now remain bottom of the league a point adrift.

Ferguson was not keen to make excuses for the defeat at full time and stressed the urgency in which he team needs to start picking up results.

He sad: “The start has cost us the game. I am very frustrated.We were very passive from kick-off, they might have scored without us touching the ball.

“It’s a really poor goal, we have to find a way to stop conceding these poor goals, they are killing us.It was two individual mistakes from the same player today. We just have to keep working with them on the training ground.

“We concede another really soft goal and we’re 2-0 down against a team who are very good in transition with very quick wingers. It was a mountain to climb but credit to my players for digging in. We should have got something out of the game. Some of the detail in the final chance or pass just wasn’t there. Archie Collins at 2-0 is an example, we have to score there. Then in the final five minutes, Garbett has to put Harry clean through and he hits it too hard.

“Ben and Archie were excellent, they controlled the game for periods. That was Archie’s best games for us and it was because Ben was in the side.

“With the team we have got, we are going to create chances but we have to find a way to stop giving teams a two-goal lead. After we conceded, we played exactly the way we set up to and we were aggressive. Playing that way, I knew we could cause them problems on the ball, which we did.

“In the second half, we were missing the final ball or the final cross.We have to find a way of stopping these goals and of getting more results. We’re not just three or four games into the season now, we’re a dozen in (11 games have been played). We haven’t got any time to make any excuses.

“We can’t keep talking about the fitness level of players because they’ve been with us a while now. They have not had a good pre-season but I can’t keep saying it. I am seeing a far better level of performance but because of the position we are in, we have to turn these into results.

“I’m not here to be positive about performances that don’t result in victories, I am here to win games of football and we are not winning enough. We don’t want to become a nice football team, they very rarely do anything. We have to become a good football team that wins games.

“We shouldn’t have lost any of our last three away games. We had a lot of the ball but didn’t do enough with it because of the final bit. We get into good areas but didn’t get it right. The players kept going though, you could see a team having a right go, we could have easily gone under at 2-0.

“We have had a hell of a run of games, especially away from home against some very good teams. Now we have got a games that are winnable and he have to make sure we go and get the results. They are key games, we have to not just win one-offs, we need to get on a run.

Posh have a week of when they were due to be playing Stevenage on Saturday before travelling to Burton Albion on October 18 followed by hosting Blackpool; the sides currently sit 21st and 23rd respectively.