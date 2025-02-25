Emmanuel Fernandez (front) is available for Posh at Wrexham, while James Dornelly was excellent at Huddersfield at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.Emmanuel Fernandez (front) is available for Posh at Wrexham, while James Dornelly was excellent at Huddersfield at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.
Emmanuel Fernandez (front) is available for Posh at Wrexham, while James Dornelly was excellent at Huddersfield at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United must put League One survival ahead of Wembley appearance

By Alan Swann
Published 24th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 08:08 BST
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has tricky selection decisions to make ahead of Wednesday night’s Vertu Trophy semi-final at Wrexham.

The prospect of a second trip to Wembley in 12 months is an enticing one, but, unusually, Posh also find themselves in the thick of a relegation fight and they have a crunch game at home to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The PT is in no doubt which game is more important so here is our Posh team for the semi-final against a powerful side who remain favourites for promotion to the Championship at the end of this season.

Kwame Poku, Gustav Lindgren and Jadel Katongo are not expected to return from injury until the weekend, while Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun are cup-tied, and Carl Johnston is injured and cup-tied! Ricky-Jade Jones could be a doubt with a back problem.

Our team has been picked in a 4-2-3-1 formation...

The goalkeeper was a little bit unlucky to lose his starting place recently. He deserves the chance to play at Wembley after missing out last season.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper was a little bit unlucky to lose his starting place recently. He deserves the chance to play at Wembley after missing out last season. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The teenage full-back was outstanding on his return to the starting line-up at Huddersfield. Posh don't have any other right-back options tomorrow.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The teenage full-back was outstanding on his return to the starting line-up at Huddersfield. Posh don't have any other right-back options tomorrow. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
There are no left-back options other than Mills either as Tayo Edun is cup-tied. Mills was impressive when he came on as a substitute in the last round of the Trophy so deserves a crack at a big game.

3. HARLEY MILLS

There are no left-back options other than Mills either as Tayo Edun is cup-tied. Mills was impressive when he came on as a substitute in the last round of the Trophy so deserves a crack at a big game. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The centre-back is only currently suspended from League One games so he has to play at Wrexham to give Oscar Wallin a breather. He should offer a set-piece threat after his hat-trick of headers for the under 21s last week.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The centre-back is only currently suspended from League One games so he has to play at Wrexham to give Oscar Wallin a breather. He should offer a set-piece threat after his hat-trick of headers for the under 21s last week. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Darren FergusonWembleyLeague OneWrexham
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice