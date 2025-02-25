The prospect of a second trip to Wembley in 12 months is an enticing one, but, unusually, Posh also find themselves in the thick of a relegation fight and they have a crunch game at home to fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The PT is in no doubt which game is more important so here is our Posh team for the semi-final against a powerful side who remain favourites for promotion to the Championship at the end of this season.

Kwame Poku, Gustav Lindgren and Jadel Katongo are not expected to return from injury until the weekend, while Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun are cup-tied, and Carl Johnston is injured and cup-tied! Ricky-Jade Jones could be a doubt with a back problem.

Our team has been picked in a 4-2-3-1 formation...

1 . NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC The goalkeeper was a little bit unlucky to lose his starting place recently. He deserves the chance to play at Wembley after missing out last season. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . JAMES DORNELLY The teenage full-back was outstanding on his return to the starting line-up at Huddersfield. Posh don't have any other right-back options tomorrow. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . HARLEY MILLS There are no left-back options other than Mills either as Tayo Edun is cup-tied. Mills was impressive when he came on as a substitute in the last round of the Trophy so deserves a crack at a big game. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales