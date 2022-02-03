Peterborough United must now win a mini-league of four to avoid relegation from the Championship

Uche Ikpeazu (left) scored for Cardiff at Barnsley.

Cardiff City’s fortunate 1-0 win at rock bottom Barnsley last night (February 2) has moved them nine points clear of Posh having now played one more game. A scruffy goal from substitute Uchu Ikpeazu - just eight minutes into his debut on loan from Middlesbrough- settled a poor game with Barnsley seeing a last-minute goal wrongly wiped out for offside.

Posh visit Cardiff on Wednesday (February 9) in a game they must win to haul the Bluebirds back into the relegation dogfight.

There was some good news for Posh though as Derby County went down 2-0 at Huddersfield Town despite a brave fight after losing centre-back Richard Stearman to a third minute red card.

The Terriers opened the scoring with a Duane Holmes strike that took a huge deflection before entering the net 15 minutes from time. Substitute Jordan Rhodes added a second goal four minutes later.

Derby are next-to-bottom five points behind Posh having played two games more. Barnsley are a further point back.

Posh are two points behind Reading and have a game in hand. Posh host Reading in a vital game on Wednesday, February 16.