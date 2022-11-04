Salford City manager Neil Wood. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

The side currently eighth in League Two visit the team fourth in League One. It’s the first meeting between the clubs in any competition.

And Salford boss Neil Wood, who spent a month on at Posh from Manchester United 19 years ago, insists his side won’t shy away from the challenge.

"It’s a special cup as everybody remembers as a young kid watching the FA Cup Final, so it’s a big occasion,” Wood told his club website. “It’s a great competition to be in.

"It’s a tough tie. Peterborough are doing really well, They are flying high in the league and they’re a good team, but it’s a tie we’re looking forward to playing in.

“We know it’s going to be a challenging game, but we’ll put a team out that will compete and that we think can get a result, as we want to try and get as far as we can in the competiuon

“Joining Peterborough was my first loan move when I was a young player at United. I spent a month on loan and it was good. I enjoyed living in Peterborough and, had a good time. It was a decent squad there at the time and I managed to score from a free kick.

“I’ve played in the FA Cup as a player before and it always feels special to play in, and managing a team in the FA Cup will be the same.”