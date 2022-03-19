Peterborough United moved closer to the relegation trapdoor, but ex-Posh player sunk the Cobblers with a goal after just 38 seconds!

Harry Anderson of Bristol Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's goal after 38 seconds against Northampton. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Posh have to overhaul Derby County, Barnsley and Reading to get out of the Championship drop zone, but the latter beat fading Blackburn Rovers 1-0 to move move 10 points clear of Grant McCann’s men.

Posh have a game in hand which is at play-off chasing Queens Park Rangers tomorrow (12.30pm) when a win would move them off the bottom at least.

Posh are two points behind Derby with two games in hand after the Rams failed to turn domination into a victory over Coventry City at Pride Park. Indeed they needed a very soft penalty to earn 1-1 draw, Barnsley were beaten 2-0 at Sheffield United to stay five points clear of Posh, but five points from safety.

Matt Godden scored for Coventry against Derby. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Former Posh striker finished off a classy Coventry move to give them the lead at Derby.

Elsewhere ex-Posh winger Harry Anderson scored after just 38 seconds to give Bristol Rovers a crucial 1-0 League Two win at the wobbling Cobblers.

Cobblers dropped to third behind Exeter who won 3-1 at Oldham with ex-Posh youth team start Jevani Brown among their scorers.

Swindon lost ground at the top after a 3-1 reverse at Crawley despite an equaliser from another old Posh youth teamer Josh Davison. Tom Nichols fired Crawley back in front.

In League One Conor Washington scored as Charlton Athletic beat Burton Albion 2-0 and in the National League Junior Morias scored his third goal in four games for Dagenham & Redbridge against Notts County, but the visitors hit back to win 2-1.