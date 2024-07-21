Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough United star Archie Collins has joined the Donay O’Brien-Brady fan club.

Collins, who skippered Posh in their friendly defeat against West Bromwich Albion, played alongside O’Brady-Brien in the centre of midfield at St George’s Park.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has enthused about O’Brien-Brady since moving him into a deeper midfield position and Collins has also been impressed.

"Donay’s done brilliantly,” Collins stated. “He’s very easy on the eye, lovely to watch and has an excellent left foot. He’s a great footballer and most impressively he has really learnt quickly what the gaffer expects from his midfielders. I’ve tried to help him by talking to him constantly

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for Posh against West Bromwich Albion. Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We like to pop the ball about, but he’s also prepared to take the risk of trying great through balls. It probably helps him having played as a number 10.”

Posh picked 20 year-old O’Brien-Brady up after his release from Huddersfield Town, who come to London Road on the opening day of the League One season, and gave him a pro deal last August. O’Brien-Brady didn’t make a senior appearance for ‘The Terriers.’

Hector Kyprianou, the regular midfield partner for Collins, is currently injured, but should be back for the final friendly of the summer at home to Notts County on August 3.

"We are still fine-tuning,” Collins added. “We stepped up a level to take on West Brom and we played well. We had to defend at times, but we also had a lot of the ball and caused them problems.

Archie Collins in action for Posh v West Bromwich Albion. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The excellent pitch helped as beating the press and counter-attacks and transitions are a big part of our game.

"We were a bit disappointed to be behind at half-time, but that’s football and we went again second-half.

"We’re getting back into the routine and we’re in a pretty good place.”