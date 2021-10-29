Peterborough United midfielder ‘would be in the England Under 21 squad if he was playing for a bigger club’

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United scores his sides equalising goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Burrows (19) has been in excellent form for Posh in his first season in the Championship and scored his third goal of the campaign in last Saturday’s 2-1 win over QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Harrison was arguably our man-of-the match last weekend,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “If he was at West Brom or Bournemouth he’d be playing for England Under 21s.

“But because he’s at Peterborough United he can’t even get into the England Under 20 squad.

“For someone of his age to be playing regularly in the Championship, and to be playing well as a wing-back or a number 10, it really should lead to international recognition.

“We are very proud to have two teenagers playing virtually every week for the first team in the Championship.”