Peterborough United midfielder urges his side to take the positives from Exeter draw 'even if it hurts'
To many, the 1-1 draw felt like two points dropped given Posh were so dominant in the first half and restricted Exeter to few chances in the second half, but they missed plenty of their won.
Posh were then paid to pay in the final minute of normal time by Millinec Alli’s penalty to consign them to a seventh consecutive League One game without a win.
De Havilland, who has preferred to Chris Conn-Clarke in the number ten role, was keen to look on the bright side of the result.
He said: “It’s tough when you draw a game like that. We have to be putting away the chances we had.
“The positives are that we are looking more solid but, at the end of the day, we have to be winning games like that.
“We had chances in both halves but we have to be more clinical in those areas.
“It’s not been the best season for us so far but we’re learning and getting better. The new additions are helping. We’re looking more solid, like a better team and we’re harder to beat.
“They are a good ball playing team and it was tough at times but, in the second half, we did well to press and stop them playing.
“As a team, we are getting there. We just have to take the positives.
“I have been out of the team for a bit and it was nice to be out there. I probably should have scored myself but I need to take the positives, it’s something to build on.
“This is a good foundation to build on even if it does hurt a bit.”
