Peterborough United midfielder understood to have turned down a move to the Scottish Premier League to stay in League One in England

Ryan Broom in action for Posh.

Posh were hoping to cash in on a player unlikely to break back into Darren Ferguson’s first team squad, but the 25 year-old is keen to complete a season-long loan in Devon before deciding his future.

Attacking midfielder Broom is under contract at Posh until the end of next season after penning a three-year deal when moving from Cheltenham Town in August, 2020 for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £300k.

But he started just five games for Posh, scoring one goal in a 3-1 win over Swindon at London Road, before moving to Burton Albion on loan last January.

Broom joined Plymouth in August and has excelled in a team pushing for the League One play-offs, scoring three times in 18 starts.

Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man in charge of transfer negotiations at the Weston Homes Stadium, said: “There are actually three clubs in for Ryan, but he wants to stay at Plymouth. He’s very happy down there, but they have yet to make a bid for him.”

Fry revealed a Scottish Premier League side - believed to be Aberdeen - were in for Broom earlier this month.

Plymouth boss Steve Schumacher suggested Posh were trying to prompt his club into making a bid for Broom, but they have so far resisted.

“It’s a strange transfer market just now,” Fry said. “There isn’t much business being done, certainly not for a fee with clubs uncertain about finances because of Covid .

“We do want to get players out , but it’s not easy. We have to be careful who we let go though. There has been interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics.

“But if we do, God forbid, go down those two plus Joe Ward have good scoring records in League One. There’s almost 60 goals there.