Peterborough United midfielder to embrace the challenge of Championship football

Conor Coventry in action for Posh against Sheffield United last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the highly-rated West Ham United 21 year-old is confident the experience wil make him a better player.

Coventry is in the running for a start in tomorrow’s Championship fixture with Middlesbrough at the Riverside (October 16, 3pm). He started the last Posh game before going away with Ireland Under 21s for two Euros qualifying matches,

“The Championship is tough,” Coventry said. “I knew that before I came here. It’s renowned as being one of the toughest leagues in the world with every team have some top players.

“It is very challenging, but it’s making me a better player. I’m getting more used to the intensity and I’ve settled in well with a great group of lads. I’ve settled well outside of the club as well. It was helter skelter for me at the start and there was a game within two days of me arriving.

“The atmosphere at games has been fantastic. The home and away fane have all been great and I just want to find a way of helping the team as best as I can. I had played with Jack Taylor for Ireland a few times so there is a good connection with a top player there, but ‘Norbs’ and ‘Granty’ are also quality midfielders,

“We now have three important games in a short space of time. We are under no illusions as to how hard every game is, but we are all looking forward to the challenge. We will embrace it.

“The lads have worked hard for two weeks to get ready. The problems with the away form have been addressed and hopefully we can now get a few good results.”