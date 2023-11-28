Peterborough United ​midfielder Jeando Fuchs will continue his return to full fitness in Coventry on Friday.

Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Fuchs is expected to play an hour of a Professional Development Under 21 League game at Coventry City.

The 26 year-old is recovering from thigh surgery after breaking down in a League One fixture against Charlton in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fuchs played 45 minutes of an EFL Trophy defeat at Colchester last week.

Striker Malik Mothersille, who moved to Posh in the summer after turning down a contract offer from Chelsea, is also expected to play in Coventry.

The under 21s are also in Professional Development League action at Fleetwood on Tuesday (December 5).

UNDER 18s

The teenage Posh side played well, but bowed out of the Professional Development League Cup competition with a 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend.