Peterborough United midfielder sent to Coventry by manager
Fuchs is expected to play an hour of a Professional Development Under 21 League game at Coventry City.
The 26 year-old is recovering from thigh surgery after breaking down in a League One fixture against Charlton in August.
Fuchs played 45 minutes of an EFL Trophy defeat at Colchester last week.
Striker Malik Mothersille, who moved to Posh in the summer after turning down a contract offer from Chelsea, is also expected to play in Coventry.
The under 21s are also in Professional Development League action at Fleetwood on Tuesday (December 5).
UNDER 18s
The teenage Posh side played well, but bowed out of the Professional Development League Cup competition with a 2-0 defeat at Everton last weekend.
Posh host Birmingham City in a league game at the idverde training ground on Saturday (11am).