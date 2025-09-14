Peterborough United midfielder revels in a winning feeling as team set out to prove their critics wrong

Posh midfielder Brandon Khela takes a shot at the Wycombe goal. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United players have finally revelled in a winning feeling and now they are determined to keep going to prove their critics wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 on a tense afternoon at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday to claim their first win of the League One season. They remain at the foot of the table, but the bottom six are separated by just one point.

Midfielder, and non-stop running machine, Brandon Khela was on post-match press duties and he told the Posh Plus service: “It’s been a long time coming, but that winning feeling is just brilliant and hopefully it’s just the start for us and many more wins will now come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve performed well in recent games, but conceded some bad goals. We performed well again here, but the result was the main thing and we got it.

"We’ve stayed together as a team and that’s how we will win games. There’s always pressure in football, especially when you’ve had the start we’ve had. It has seemed like everyone has been against us so it’s up to us to prove them wrong.

"We have a lot of new players, but the chemistry is still good and we were pleased to win a game for the fans. They were brilliant again and I can’t fault them. Winning is the least we can do for them and running hard is the very least I can do for the team. It’s a big part of my game.”

Khela (20) has started all 10 competitive matches for Posh since his move from Birmingham City in the summer.