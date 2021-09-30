Peterborough United midfielder praises the side’s ‘back to basics’ approach that helped earn Bournemouth draw

Oliver Norburn in action against Coventry. Photo: Joe Dent.

The summer signing said that Darren Ferguson sat all of the players down after the Coventry defeat on Friday (September 24) and encouraged them to go back to the basics working together as a team and fighting for each other.

The team then put in a disciplined performance to snuff out Bournemouth’s attacking threat and earn an impressive point, their eighth of the season, all at home.

Speaking after the match, he said: “It was a disciplined performance; to a man we put in a shift, everyone grafted and it got us a positive result.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think our home form has been good, it’s our away form that we want to address but we’ve got to another home game Saturday and we’ve got to back up tonight’s performance.

“The day after the Coventry game, the gaffer went through some video clips with us and spoke about how we needed to go back to basics; working as a team, hard work and fighting for one another. That’s what we’ve got to do moving forward and I believe that if we do that, then there’s enough ability and talent in the dressing room for us to kick on and get out of the bottom three.”

Norburn said that the new approach was key to the victory and that it will be how Posh look to pick up their first points on the road after the international break.

He added: “Tonight was about being switched on, we’ve conceded late already here this season, but we stuck to the plan and were disciplined and I think it’s a credit to everyone in the dressing room because we were up against payers that have been playing in the Premier League and will be fighting at the right end of the table.