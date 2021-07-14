Peterborough United midfielder on the verge of Barnet move... and he might not be the only one

Serhat Tasdemir scoring for Posh against West Ham Under 21s.

Transfer-listed Tasdemir is expected to join the Bees on a season long loan after rejecting the chance to make a permanent move to the Hive. The clubs had agreed a fee for the 20 year-old.

Tasdemir has made just one Football League start since moving to Posh from Fylde in July, 2019. He scored his only Posh goal in a 3-0 win over West Ham United under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.

Barnet’s manager is Harry Kewell who took Tasdemir on loan to League Two side Oldham Athletic last season.

Dan Gyollai