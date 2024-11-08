Ryan De Havilland (blue) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United midfielder Ryan De Havilland can’t wait to get his first taste of a Cambridgeshire derby.

De Havilland is expected to start Saturday’s League One game against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium alongside Archie Collins in central midfield. The 23 year-old recruit from Barnet was an unused substitute in both wins against ‘The U’s’ last season, but the hamstring injury suffered by captain Hector Kyprianou has opened the door for a player who has shown great patience since arriving at London Road.

"These are the games you live for,” De Havilland told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. “Derby matches are so important and I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting fixture. I hope to play. I’m getting some momentum from playing regularly and I want to continue that. There will pressure on the game, but that’s part of our sport and when you cope it makes it very enjoyable.

"We know what we have to do to win this game. We have our style of play and we go into the game full of confidence after two cup wins. We are younger than last season, but we are still playing the same way and still we have plenty of quality even though some very good players left the club.

"Last season was really tough for me. I jumped up two divisions so it was never going to be easy. I didn’t play much, but I used the opportunity to watch some great players, while learning how the gaffer wanted us to play. I came back in this season determined to hit the ground running and it’s pleasing to see the manager trusting me.

"Coming from non-league I’ve had to get used to the speed of play. I’ve had to know my next pass and keep the ball moving. In my youth I played the position I am now playing in central midfield. Barnet moved me further forward and gave me more freedom, but the expansive style of my team now really suits me. I just act as a link between players.

"It’s a big day tomorrow and we will focus on ourselves and make sure we implement our game plan.”

De Havilland has started the last four competitive Posh matches after missing the start of the season with a cartilage injury.