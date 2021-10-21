Peterborough United midfielder on a special goal, never doubting the team’s desire and the club’s fantastic support
Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor savoured a special goal at Hull City last night (October 20) and warned everyone not to doubt the team’s desire to stay in the Championship.
The first Championship goal of Taylor’s career was a cracking 22 yard strike which opened the scoring in a vital 2-1 Posh win.
It’s been a stop-start campaign for Taylor as he recovered from hamstring issues, but he has now played back-to-back 90 minutes for the first time this season.
“It’s been frustrating not to play more,” Taylor admitted. “But the gaffer asked me to trust him and I have. I feel much fitter now.
“The win means so much to us. No-one should doubt our desire. The gaffer said he was proud of our performanace.
“We worked so hard as they threw a lot of balls into our penalty area, but we deserves the three points.
“It’s great to get a goal. That’s my sort of area and thank god it went into the top corner. We hope we can kick on now.
“The fans were great again. There were a few more at the game than I expected given our away form, but they’ve been superb all season to be fair.”
Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “It was a great strike by Jack and that was easily his best performance of the season. He was superb.”