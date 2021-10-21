Peterborough United midfielder on a special goal, never doubting the team’s desire and the club’s fantastic support

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United is congratulated by team-mates after scoring the opening goal of the game at Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The first Championship goal of Taylor’s career was a cracking 22 yard strike which opened the scoring in a vital 2-1 Posh win.

It’s been a stop-start campaign for Taylor as he recovered from hamstring issues, but he has now played back-to-back 90 minutes for the first time this season.

“It’s been frustrating not to play more,” Taylor admitted. “But the gaffer asked me to trust him and I have. I feel much fitter now.

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United is congratulated by team-mates Nathan Thompson and Jack Taylor after scoring the winning goal at Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

“The win means so much to us. No-one should doubt our desire. The gaffer said he was proud of our performanace.

“We worked so hard as they threw a lot of balls into our penalty area, but we deserves the three points.

“It’s great to get a goal. That’s my sort of area and thank god it went into the top corner. We hope we can kick on now.

“The fans were great again. There were a few more at the game than I expected given our away form, but they’ve been superb all season to be fair.”