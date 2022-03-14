Peterborough United midfielder is still thinking positively, but accepts wins must start arriving for Posh to have any chance of avoiding relegation

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United challenges Steven Fletcher of Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor was encouraged his side came back twice to draw 2-2 with Stoke City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 12), but he accepted draws are of little use given such a perilous position in the table.

Jonson Clarke-Harris rescued a point for Posh with a 92nd minute penalty. This point followed a fine 1-1 draw at second-placed Bournemouth on Tuesday. Posh are at home again on Wednesday when Russell Martin’s 16th-placed Swansea City are the visitors.

“When Jonno scored his penalty I didn’t celebrate,” Taylor said. “It’s great we equalised, but we needed a winner. We need to start winning games if we are to stay in this division. We are two games unbeaten after two tough games which is okay, but we will get ready for the next game and give our all again.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United walks out to face Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We can take positives from the Stoke game. Scoring soon after conceding is a not a bad trait to have and the fans can see we are still fighting for each other. They want to see us bombing forward chasing goals. We will stay positive.”

Taylor lasted 81 minutes in his second game since recovering from his latest hamstring issue.

“My legs were feeling it a little, but I could have gone 90 minutes,” Taylor added. “It’s good to be back. I try and break forward and get in the penalty are when the ball’s out wide. I want to score and create goals.