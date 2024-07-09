Peterborough United midfielder aiming to learn from Jude Bellingham as he targets increased goal tally this season
Midfielder Kyprianou has set his sights on improving his stats in front of goal and is putting in the hard work this pre-season to make it happen.
The 23-year-old scored eight times in his 58 appearances in all competitions last season with all of his goals coming in League One.
Only two of those were with his head though despite Kyprianou’s height making him an obvious target for set pieces and him meeting a number of balls into the box, something he has spoken of his desire to improve next season.
He said: “I can score more and assist more and there’s little details in my play I can improve more.
“I scored two headed goals last season but I was speaking to Jonno last season about it and he was saying ‘you’re 6”3, you should be scoring lots more. It’s true, it’s an area I need to work on a lot.
"I scored eight last season but I probably got into the box 200 times. I need to keep getting there and trying to get those opportunities.
“It’s the timing of running into the box, its picking out the right areas and knowing the players I’m playing with.
“Watching the Euros, Jude Bellingham does it so well. His first goal against Serbia was all about him arriving in the box at the perfect time and that is what I can work on.
“I’ve already spoken to Tongey (Dale Tonge, coach) about working on those things so hopefully it pays off.
“We’ve got all new wingers- apart from Kwame and Dave (Ajiboye) so it’s going to be important to learn how they like to cross into the box. It’s about repetition and how many times I can get into the box.
“Consistency is always a big one. I need to try and be as good as I can every game, that’s what top midfielders do.
“There’s a list of things I can still improve on, I’m still 23. I always go into games and seasons with that mindset.”
