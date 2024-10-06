Peterborough United matchwinner's apology to the Stevenage fans
Poku, who is the joint top scorer in League One with six goals this season, struck with virtually the last kick of the game to seal a 2-1 win which lifted Posh up two places to 14th. He admitted excitement got the better of him in the heat of the moment and he picked up a yellow card for his celebration. Donay O’Brien-Brady had opened the scoring for Posh early in the contest.
"I didn’t know what to do with my celebration,” Poku admitted. “I was going to run to our bench and take my top off, but I knew I would get a yellow card so I kept running and ended up in front of the Stevenage fans. I didn’t know I could get a yellow card for that! I hope there are no hard feelings and I would like to apologise to the Stevenage fans as they were good all game.
"It was an important goal and an important win. To score so late showed we still have the desire and hunger to keep going to try and win matches. I had to remain patient as I felt I could have scored to make it 2-0 earlier in the game and things got a bit bleak for us after they equalised. We actually finished the game well, but we need to deal with things better when the opposition are having good spells. Teams will always have times when they are on top.
"There is a lot of stuff we can be better at. We need to be more reliable on the ball and more clued up when we don’t have it. We need to focus on these things during the week. We have made some progress, but not as much as we would want. It’s good to know we are winning games when we still have so much to work on though.”
Posh are at home to Stevenage again on Tuesday (October 8, 7pm kick off) when Poku is likely to be rested.
